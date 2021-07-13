Cancel
Jerauld County, SD

SD Farmers Union celebrates Jerauld County farm family

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a story from his youth that fifth-generation Jerauld County farmer Josh Bartel says pretty much sums up farming. “When I was a kid, I had bottle lambs that I named Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. Luke died. I sold John for $50 and thought, ‘This is great! When I sell Matthew and Mark, I will get $100.’ Well, I took Matthew and Mark to the auction and the pair sold for $26. My dad always told me farming is a gamble, but this was when it hit me how much of a gamble it was. Our living depends on the market.”

