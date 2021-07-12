Cancel
'Tokyo-on-Thames' experience for just £25

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscover fascinating facts about Tokyo on your way. Want to explore London and bag yourself a fascinating insight into Tokyo, too? Well, friends, that’s what we’ve got for you right here. With this clue-solving adventure, you’ll discover loads of Japanese culture in London, from hidden Japanese gardens to shops, sake tasting sessions and a helluva lot more. You’ll also get a boat ride down the Thames, get up-close-and-personal with the original design of the 2021 Tokyo Olympic torch, and meet an official London 2012 Olympics torchbearer and torch. This is quite the cultural treasure trail.

