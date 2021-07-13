Cancel
Ask the Expert: Understanding the U.S. Drought Monitor

farmforum.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this Ask the Expert, climatologist Brian Fuchs, National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, discusses the U.S. Drought Monitor, the USDA programs triggered by the Monitor data and how the data can be used to inform decision-making by America‘s agricultural producers. What is the U.S. Drought Monitor?

Related
AgricultureCNBC

The drought-stricken Western U.S. braces for 'water wars'

Tourism, landscaping, homebuilding and farming are just some of the businesses that feel the economic crunch of a devastating drought in the U.S. West. Agriculture is particularly affected by water scarcity during these periods. "Agriculture consumes more than 70% of the available water supply," said Morgan Levy, assistant professor at...
Agriculturekiwaradio.com

AFBF conducts drought survey in western U.S.

IARN — The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) surveyed producers from 13 states in the Western U.S. to learn more about how drought conditions are impacting farmers. Drought conditions are never good for any type of agricultural producer. AFBF Associate Economist Danny Munch said the survey shows that the severe drought is negatively impacting the farmers and ranchers’ ability to operate profitably.
Agricultureminnesota93.com

Walz Asks USDA For Drought Assistance

In response to severe drought conditions across the state, Governor Tim Walz yesterday sent a letter to United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack requesting assistance to aid Minnesota’s livestock producers by relieving the immediate impacts of drought on grazing land. Governor Walz wrote in support of an...
Environmentweatherboy.com

Drought Monitor Update Issued: Exceptional Drought Worsens

While extremely heavy rains flooded portions of the East in recent days, an exceptional drought is getting worse across the western United States. The latest Drought Monitor update was released yesterday and the map looks worse than before, with large parts of the west under “Extreme” or “Exceptional” drought status. The U.S. Drought Monitor is produced through a partnership between the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Iowa sees improvement in latest Drought Monitor

IARN — Recent rain showers have provided some relief for Iowa growers. The U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday shows significant drought improvement across the state. Coverage of D2 Severe Drought decreased from 37.89 percent last week to 31.49 percent this week. D1 Moderate Drought improved to 55.77 percent from 67.13 percent last week. Additionally, areas of D0 Abnormally Dry decreased from 82.89 percent last week to 70.92 percent this week. A large area of far southern Iowa stretching from the east and west borders has been taken out of the Drought Monitor’s intensity scale.
AgriculturePhys.org

Experts challenge current understanding of transition dairy cow health

For dairy cows, the transition period—the time between a cow giving birth and beginning to produce milk—brings the greatest possibility of health problems. The current widespread belief is that the effects of excess nonesterified fatty acids (NEFA) in the bloodstream and the ensuing hyperketonemia during this period, coupled with low levels of available calcium, are largely responsible for disorders such as mastitis, metritis, retained placenta, and poor fertility. Much attention has therefore been devoted to regulating NEFA and calcium levels in transition cows—yet all these efforts have not made the transition period less of a challenge to cows and, hence, to farmers, with approximately 75 percent of disease occurring during the first months postpartum. Dairy producers literally pay the price in terms of reduced milk production, costs of treatment, early culling of cows, reduced reproductive abilities, and animal welfare.
AgricultureColumbian

Drought forces some farmers to turn food crops to hay

Drought is withering crops on both sides of the U.S.-Canadian border, prompting farmers to take the rare measure of baling up their wheat and barley stems to sell as hay. The bales are providing much-needed forage for livestock operators struggling against a lack of pasture and soaring feed costs, and also signal smaller grain harvests that could keep crop prices high in the months to come. Temperatures are expected to soar next week in the Great Plains, further threatening parched farm fields.
Moffat County, COCraig Daily Press

Extreme drought still covers Moffat County, experts say

According to this week’s Drought Monitor — part of the National Centers for Environmental Information’s climate data — Moffat County’s drought situation continues to be considered in the worst category of states across the nation. In the report, Moffat County and other parts of Northwest Colorado are listed as D4,...
Minnesota Stateknsiradio.com

Drought Monitor Report Shows Conditions Worsening Across Minnesota

(KNSI) – The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows worsening drought conditions across Minnesota. The newest report, updated Thursday, shows 72% of Minnesota is now in severe drought, with 18% experiencing extreme drought. A portion of that 18% is in Stearns and Morrison Counties. A Condition Monitoring Observation report detail from...
Agriculturefarmforum.net

Policy pennings: Trapping more carbon from plant residue would reduce ag's carbon footprint

While the collapse of Champaign Towers South and the ensuing rescue-victim recovery effort headlined most of the news this past week, three other stories caught our attention. In a New York Times article, “It’s Some of America’s Richest Farmland. But What Is It Without Water?” (https://tinyurl.com/umsb68as) we read about the challenges farmers in California’s Central Valley are facing.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Biochar From Cow Manure Could Be Key To Sustainable Agriculture

The Biden administration’s 2022 budget proposal requests $198 billion for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), a decrease of nearly $17.4 billion from the previous year. This cut includes a $20 billion decrease for mandatory programs that is expected to be supplemented by stronger U.S. farm and food exports, as well as a $2.6 billion increase for discretionary expenses, which is good news for research communities, including universities, companies, and national labs.
Agriculturekxnet.com

USDA denies North Dakota request for early emergency haying

State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says the USDA has denied North Dakota’s request to immediately allow emergency haying on reserved land. Earlier this week, Goehring announced he asked the federal agency to allow for haying on land enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program. The start date for haying on that...
EnvironmentLong Beach Press-Telegram

Historic drought in U.S. West will persist through October

The historic drought stretching across California and the U.S. West will likely last through October, with only minor improvements expected in parts of Arizona and New Mexico. Drought now covers almost 95% of 11 western states, including all of California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Oregon and Idaho, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Above-normal temperatures and a dearth of rainfall is expected from August to October, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s monthly report.
Agriculturekiowacountypress.net

USDA to gather monthly yield data to measure crop production

Starting in August and continuing through November, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will conduct a monthly Agricultural Yield survey. The information captured in this survey will help NASS track changes in yields for row crops that can occur due to weather, pests, disease and other factors, from farmers and ranchers in the Mountain Region states of Arizona, Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.
Arizona StateAZFamily

Expert weighs in on what our active monsoon could mean for Arizona drought

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - What does this record rainfall mean for drought conditions and wildfires in Arizona? We caught up with the state climatologist today to find out. Days of rain can be exciting for Arizonans, but as we've already seen in Flagstaff it can lead to some serious flooding problems. "It's challenging when we get a lot of precipitation in a very short period of time," said state climatologist at ASU Erin Saffell. "That's the nature of our thunderstorms in summer."
Minnehaha County, SDKELOLAND TV

Review changes in latest drought monitor data for South Dakota

Review changes in latest drought monitor data for South Dakota. South Dakota Voices for Peace receives grant from the CDC. Abandoned cemeteries: A hidden piece of Minnehaha County's history. Child tax credit pre-payments begin Thursday; should you opt-out?. Strategy, passion, and prayer during the drought. Dreams of a bountiful harvest...
Rapid City, SDKEVN

U.S. Drought Monitor shows notable disparities between different regions of of South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A map of South Dakota, released today by the U.S. Drought Monitor, shows notable disparities between the different regions of the state. Substantially hazardous drought conditions in the East are represented on today’s monitor, indicated by large swaths of “severe” and “extreme” drought, that are contrasted by the significantly less dry Western Counties. “Moderate Drought” and “Unusually Dry” conditions - the two lowest form of drought indicators - encompass counties like Pennington, which only weeks ago saw prominent risk of potentially widespread wildfire danger.
Agriculturefarmforum.net

USDA strengthens crop insurance policies, includes dry beans, dry peas and wheat

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making improvements to crop insurance to better enable agricultural producers to manage risk on their operations. Specifically, USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) is adding new options for producers of dry beans, dry peas and small grains, such as wheat, as well as making other adjustments that make crop insurance more accessible for organic producers and veteran farm families.

