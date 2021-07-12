Cancel
Restaurants

£25 for bottomless bao at Yuu Kitchen, plus a side and a drink, too

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article30% off some glorious eating at the Aldgate East branch. Free-flowing bao from a choice of five excellent options. It’s easy to fall in love with these fluffy pillows of light, chewy deliciousness filled with authentic Japanese flavours. When you’ve had one of them, you tend to want many more. So this is handy, right? You can have as many of the things as you can manage at a venue that really knows how to get them just right. Plus you’ll be furnished with your drink of choice, as well as a choice of side, too. Excellent news.

FIRST For Women

This Simple Hack Will Make Corn on the Cob Even Juicier and Sweeter

Many of us look forward to fresh corn on the cob this time of the year. You can grill it alongside other veggies, like zucchini and peppers, but sometimes prepping and cleaning the barbecue can feel like a whole ordeal. When we want a simpler option, we opt for boiling it on the stovetop. It may not sound as tasty, but these tips will make your boiled corn even juicier and sweeter than on the grill — all you need is milk and butter!
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
Quick Coconut Cream Pie Recipe

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
Wide Open Eats

Filipino Fruit Salad Is a Pantry-Friendly Dish With One Weird Ingredient

While Asian food is very well-known in the US, Filipino food is still a bit of a mystery. With new Filipino restaurants popping up across the country, Filipino style dishes are becoming increasingly popular. One of the most well know Filipino desserts is a Filipino fruit salad. This dish is commonly served in the Philippines on Noche Buena, aka Christmas Eve, or at any special family gathering.
Taste Of Home

11 Easy Canned Chicken Recipes

These canned chicken recipes are simple to throw together for a delicious weeknight dinner. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
MARINATED TOMATO CUCUMBER SALAD

This recipe for Marinated Tomato Cucumber Salad takes advantage of those abundant summer vegetables and combines them with the most deliciously easy marinade!. I'm not sure there are other vegetables that scream "summer!" quite like tomatoes and cucumbers. Most home gardeners always plant tomatoes and cucumbers because they are very easy to grow. And they grow in abundance! I love to make this Marinated Tomato Cucumber Salad recipe to use up those garden veggies as a fresh side dish for my summer meals. It also makes a wonderfully light lunch too. The marinade really brings out the best in the vegetables while still allowing their natural flavors to shine through. If you haven't made marinated tomato cucumber salad before, I hope you'll give this recipe a try!
Taste Of Home

How to Cook Corn on the Cob in the Microwave

Few things compare to corn on the cob, especially when you know how to pick the best sweet corn. For those who want to get their corn fix without waiting for corn to boil in a big pot or putting it on the grill, there’s another clever method. If you’re...
This broccoli and bacon salad is made for summer days

When you were a child, were you one of those little ones who only ate your vegetables with glee when they were served au gratin — smothered in cream and cheese?. This crunchy, creamy broccoli salad made me feel like that kid again. We happily ate it as a main dish on a warm evening because each forkful delivered the raw broccoli, yes, but with lots of goodies along for the ride.
Broccoli Cheese Soup  Recipe (Panera Copycat)

Rich and creamy, this copycat recipe brings Panera’s broccoli cheese soup to your kitchen! Broccoli and carrots are simmered in a thick cream sauce. Sauté the onion in 1 tablespoon of melted butter and set aside. In a large pot whisk together the remaining melted butter and flour over medium heat for about 3 to 4 minutes.
Old-Fashioned Vegetable Beef Soup Recipe

When you think of a hearty, nourishing soup, you probably also think of the colder autumn or winter months. The same is usually true for chef and recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge, but she also knows that there's never a bad time for a great soup. "We are soup lovers in our house, especially in the autumn and wintertime, but we also have it when we are sick or unwell, and it always goes down a treat. There's nothing like an old-fashioned soup, you cannot go wrong: Even in summer, this soup is a hug to your internal system!"
Cucumber Sandwiches

Perfect for lunch, brunch, or a party appetizer, these Cucumber Sandwiches are simple to make and perfect for entertaining. They may be dainty, but they pack a ton of flavor!. Throwing a baby shower or bridal shower? These Cucumber Sandwiches make a perfect little appetizer! Also serve up this Layered Jello and a Fruit Freeze to drink.
20 Mouthwatering Sandwich Recipes

20 Easy Homemade Sandwiches. Throwing together a sandwich can be as easy as slapping a piece of bologna between two pieces of bread. However, if you are like most people, you want some special sandwich recipes, too! I can eat a plain sandwich without a lot of pizzazz as much as the next person, but sometimes I am in the mood for so much more. When you look at these 20 Mouthwatering Sandwich Recipes, you will see that they are all unique, and delicious!
Check out Eggslut's intense edible breakfast bacon cloud

Los Angeles brunch dons Eggslut are set to launch a brand new restaurant in Shoreditch this summer and what better way to celebrate than by creating a rather imposing-looking edible breakfast cloud. Teaming up with culinary experimentalists and jelly-fellas Bompas & Parr, the mustard-hued cloud will apparently taste like vegan...

