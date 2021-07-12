£25 for bottomless bao at Yuu Kitchen, plus a side and a drink, too
30% off some glorious eating at the Aldgate East branch. Free-flowing bao from a choice of five excellent options. It’s easy to fall in love with these fluffy pillows of light, chewy deliciousness filled with authentic Japanese flavours. When you’ve had one of them, you tend to want many more. So this is handy, right? You can have as many of the things as you can manage at a venue that really knows how to get them just right. Plus you’ll be furnished with your drink of choice, as well as a choice of side, too. Excellent news.checkout.timeout.com
Comments / 0