BISMARCK – The North Dakota State Board of Animal Health granted a summer grazing exemption at their recent board meeting due to the widespread drought in North Dakota. Cattle are allowed to move out of state for grazing to another state of destination with an Interstate Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (ICVI), with official identifications (IDs) listed on the ICVI and a statement on the ICVI that the cattle will not be comingled with other out of state cattle and will return to North Dakota after the summer.