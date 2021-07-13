Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 23:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 00:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. If on or near Lake Mead, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona Southeastern Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 1215 AM PDT/1215 AM MST/. * At 1124 PM PDT/1124 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located over Callville Bay and the Boulder Basin of Lake Mead near Hoover Dam, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Boulder City, Boulder Beach, Callville Bay Campground, Boulder Beach Campground, Callville Bay, Hoover Dam and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH