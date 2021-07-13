Flood Warning issued for Lorain by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 11:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-14 10:24:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lorain The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Ohio Black River At Elyria affecting Lorain County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Black River At Elyria. * Until late tomorrow morning. * At 10:15 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 10.3 feet. * Flood stage is 9.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.4 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Flooding along the East Branch of the Black River on Foster Road in Penfield Township.