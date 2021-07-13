Flash Flood Watch issued for Southern Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 02:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Southern Fairfield HEAVY RAIN AND FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE THROUGH EARLY THIS MORNING FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey, and southeast New York, including the following areas, in southern Connecticut, Southern Fairfield County. In northeast New Jersey, Bergen, Essex, Passaic, Union, and Hudson Counties. In southeast New York, Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Queens, Richmond (Staten Island), Nassau, Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, and Western Suffolk Counties. * Until 10 AM EDT this morning * Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to develop southwest of the region and track towards the area. This rain may fall across areas with abnormally wet antecedent conditions due to heavy rain and flash flooding late last week.