Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Watch Previously Unreleased George Harrison Song ‘Cosmic Empire’

societyofrock.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo preview the 50th anniversary reissue of George Harrison’s magnum opus All Things Must Pass which arrives on August 6, Capitol and UMe have dropped the previously unreleased track “Cosmic Empire” along with an animated music video. Harrison recorded this demo on May 27, 1970 at Studio Three at EMI Studios Abbey Road in London. The late Beatle recorded 30 demos for two days and 26 of them remained unreleased for more than five decades.

societyofrock.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Frampton
Person
Dhani Harrison
Person
Billy Preston
Person
George Harrison
Person
Dave Mason
Person
Eric Clapton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Cosmic Empire#Capitol#Studio Three#Emi Studios Abbey Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicheraldcourier.com

On the Record: Who is the guest singer on Pink Floyd's 'Have a Cigar'?

Q: For years, I thought Pink Floyd’s “Have a Cigar” was sung by David Gilmour. But I recently read it was actually sung by someone named Roy Harper. Is this true? If so, who is Roy Harper?. A: It is true. “Have A Cigar” was indeed sung by singer/songwriter/guitarist Roy...
MusicCBS News

Inside a legendary Prince guitar solo

In 2004, at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Prince delivered one of his most famous guitar solos of all time. Performing "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" alongside Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne, and others, Prince stole the show with an inspired tribute George Harrison. Both Prince and...
MusicPosted by
PBS NewsHour

A Jackson Browne playlist starring the guitarists who shape his recordings

Jackson Browne is known for his lyrics and melodies, but one aspect of his work that gets too little attention is the quality of musicianship on his albums, particularly that of his accompanying guitarists. Now you don’t go looking to a Jackson Browne record for the showy rock solos you might get from an Eddie Van Halen, or the burning blues licks from a Buddy Guy. Rather, his music most often features the kind of subtle playing that winds in and out of the arrangement, complementing the lyrics, always serving the song rather than itself. Not only that, he tends to give his guitarists a lot of room to make statements of their own on his songs.
Rock Musichypebeast.com

Muse Frontman Matt Bellamy Auctions Off Three Unreleased Songs As NFTs

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy has released a collection of recordings as NFTs off of his new solo album Cryosleep. The limited edition 10-track album includes “Pray” from the Game Of Thrones soundtrack and a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”. Up for auction on the luxury and...
MusicStereogum

Bob Dylan Announces ’80s Bootleg Series Set Featuring 54 Previously Unreleased Recordings

Bob Dylan has announced Bob Dylan – Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series, Vol.16 (1980-1985), the latest installment of the legendary songwriter’s Bootleg Series of archival releases. The deluxe 5-CD package, also available in 2-CD and 2-LP highlight editions, will feature 54 previously unreleased recordings, including outtakes, rehearsal recordings, and live performances from Dylan’s early-’80s albums Shot Of Love, Infidels, and Empire Burlesque. Check out the full tracklist below.
MusicPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

That Time Peter Frampton Wrote Two Hits in One Day

Peter Frampton recalled the time he came up with two hit singles on the same day. In a recently published interview with Classic Rock, he recalled how he was worried about his solo career after leaving Humble Pie, because his third album didn't sell too well. That was the point at which he started work on 1975’s Frampton in a Bahamas cottage owned by Humble Pie’s Steve Marriott.
MusicStereogum

Hear Prince’s Previously Unreleased “Hot Summer”

When Prince died in 2016, he left behind enough unreleased music that we’ll probably be hearing new Prince songs like “Welcome 2 America” and the Curtis Mayfield-channeling “Born 2 Die” for years to come. Next week, Prince’s estate is releasing Welcome 2 America, an album that the legendary musician recorded in 2010 but never released. And today, we’re hearing another track from it, “Hot Summer.”
CelebritiesPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Beatle George Harrison’s Mercedes 600 SWB Is For Sale

One of the most outrageous cars Mercedes ever built, but looking like a Checker cab, you may have missed the Mercedes 600. But Beatles guitarist George Harrison didn’t and bought this white short-wheelbase sedan back in 1967. Besides the Mercedes 600’s exclusivity; only 2190 were made, it was a car for kings, dictators, and the rich and famous.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

KREATOR's 'Endorama' To Be Reissued With Previously Unreleased Demo Songs

AFM Records will release KREATOR's "Endorama - Ultimate Edition" on December 17. A lyric video for the remastered version of "Golden Age" is available below. KREATOR surely needs no introduction to anyone at this point. The Germans were among the distinctive bands who helped to shape and fashion the emerging thrash style in the 1980s. And through such landmark albums as "Pleasure To Kill" (1986), "Terrible Certainty" (1987) and "Coma Of Souls" (1990), they had stamped their own hallmark of quality, passion and aggression, in the process proving here was a special group of musicians.
Celebritieswesb.com

CHRIS JERICHO Details Hilarious Encounter With PAUL MCCARTNEY

In a recent chat with ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante, FOZZY frontman and wrestling superstar Chris Jericho detailed his hilarious 2015 encounter with THE BEATLES legend Paul McCartney. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “When Ringo [Starr] got inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, I know [a lady who], she’s not working for him now, but she was high up working for Jann Wenner, and her family were big wrestling fans and big Chris Jericho fans. So I happened to meet her at the Garden. And she said, ‘Listen, if I can ever do anything to repay you…’ ‘Cause I’m always nice to everybody — fans, especially kids. And she was, like, ‘Listen, thank you for meeting my kid. I work for the Hall Of Fame. If you ever need anything…’ And it just so happens that was the year that KISS was going in. So I went with my cousin Chad, and we went and saw KISS get in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. And we had so much fun, we said, ‘Let’s go every year.’ We’ll make it like an annual thing for me and him to go and hang out. So we went two or three years and then the one year Ringo got in.”
MusicNYS Music

Joe Bonamassa Releases New Blues Rock Single “Notches”

Blues rock artist Joe Bonamassa is back with a brand-new single “Notches” from his highly anticipated upcoming album, due out later this year. “Notches” exemplifies the unwavering journey Joe has experienced while taking the road less traveled, ultimately leading him to find success. A bit older in years, but wiser in knowledge earned, his new sound has a raw and vital flavor, combined with a resolute skill that can only be gained through years of perseverance and unyielding dedication. He takes no prisoners with his hard-hitting anthem and holds nothing back, delivering a fresh unchartered sound that isn’t like anything he’s done before. The cinematically excellent official music video was directed by Paul van Kan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy