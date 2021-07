A nurse who was suspended for posting TikTok videos about supposedly mistreating her patients has claimed that they were just jokes. Kelly Morris worked at the nursing facility The Citadel in Winston-Salem in central North Carolina. She posted multiple videos on her TikTok account, which appears to have since been removed. She went under the name “bubblegumkelz” and posted videos of herself making what she has said were jokes. Ms Morris appeared to have made another account on Sunday, claiming in her first video on her new account that “trolls” got her “banned”. The videos on her previous account included...