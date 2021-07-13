Pageant and Arts Exhibition Returns to Laguna Beach

TR Robertson — A yearly tradition has returned to Laguna Beach after a year’s absence due to COVID-19. Art lovers of all ages will be filling a variety of venues enjoying displays of every form of art imaginable and later each evening, those that have tickets, will fill the Irvine Bowl Amphitheatre to watch the amazing Pageant of the Masters “tableaux vivants” (living pictures). The various arts festivals and the Pageant have been running since the 1930’s, only going dark from 1942-45 (WW II) and last year. But the crowds are back, art is alive and well and Laguna Beach will be filled with activities from now until September 3. This year’s Pageant theme is “Made in America: Trailblazing Artists and Their Stories”.