Roadwork: Week of July 11

cityblm.org
 18 days ago

Below is a list of updates for various resurfacing projects throughout Bloomington. Please use caution when traveling through these areas or any work zones. For more information on roadwork in the City of Bloomington, visit: www.bloomingtonstreets.com. Hershey Rd, Yorktown to Oakland. Resurfacing has been completed. Hershey Rd, Manor to Ireland...

www.cityblm.org

Euclid
#Roadwork#Traffic Control#White Oak#Oakland Resurfacing#Ireland Grove Resurfacing#Pendleton Asphalt#Ada#Woodbridge Pendleton#Alexander Traffic#Crossing Traffic#Stetson Steeplechase Dr#Barker Removal#Hinshaw Traffic#Locust Traffic#Cottage Ave#Morris Traffic#Market Oak#Washington Traffic#Locust Removal#Towanda Jefferson
