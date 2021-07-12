Roadwork: Week of July 11

WHAT A FIND?! - THIS WILL NOT LAST LONG! A fully and tastefully updated bungalow in the heart of the highly sought after College Hill neighborhood. This impressive gem is surrounded by beautiful mature trees and the charm of the property draws you in at first sight. A delightful covered porch greets you and serves as a terrific spot for relaxing and gathering with neighbors. Upon entering, you are welcomed into a gorgeous main living space with stately fireplace, brand new built-in shelving, hardwood flooring, all new interior paint and tons of natural light. Natural flow into the formal dining will be perfect for entertaining while the ALL-NEW updated kitchen is a showpiece in this home! It has been fully remodeled from top to bottom. If you haven't seen the before photos, you're going to want to see them to truly appreciate the new space and amenities!! All new cabinets, appliances, countertops, backsplash, and lighting. Goodbye to the old main floor bathroom and hello to the fully remodeled hallway bathroom. Like the kitchen, this space has been fully reimagined with new vanity, new shower door, full tile surround, new window, toilet, etc. All bedrooms are on the main floor, each with their own designer touches and each with gorgeous hardwood floors, new lighting and paint. Upstairs is another major point of attraction; a loft that could work as an office, 4th bedroom or dedicated master closet! All updates were done in keeping true to the character of College Hill. In total, this home offers almost 1,800 finished square feet, so there is plenty of room for your all of your needs. Outside, the yard is tastefully landscaped and a fully fenced private backyard with tiered decking, terraced rock water feature, detached two car garage, and low maintenance landscaping. A spacious and open main floor plan featuring great flow and perfect for entertaining, an abundance of windows for natural lighting, built-ins, stately fireplace, remodeled bathroom, and fantastic outdoor living. This home is close to all the cool spots of the College Hill community; Clifton Square, local shopping, dining, schools, and great parks are just a walk away. A perfect home in one of Wichita's perfect neighborhoods! Don't miss this one; call now to schedule your private showing!