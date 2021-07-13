Cancel
Public Health

More than 900,000 people in France rush for COVID vaccine as tougher measures near

By Syndicated Content
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – More than 900,000 people in France rushed to set up appointments to get vaccinated on Monday night after the president warned that people would see curbs imposed on them if they did not have a health pass that covered a vaccine or negative COVID test. Unveiling sweeping...

Emmanuel Macron
#France#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Covid#Reuters#Rmc#French
