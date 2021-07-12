Best eGPU enclosures
Upgrading individual PC components is an easy and cost-effective way to increase the longevity of your laptop or PC. External graphics processing unit (eGPU) enclosures house an external graphics card that connects a weaker or obsolete laptop to get the graphics performance of a more powerful machine. Using an eGPU makes it possible to enjoy the latest games on laptops that are not geared toward gaming or power-hungry tasks. But not all enclosures are the same when it comes to available IO ports and power consumption.dotesports.com
