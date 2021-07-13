Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vista, CA

Vista Chamber of Commerce Business Mixer

By Steve
thevistapress.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVista, CA –Business Mixer Wednesday July 14, 2021 at 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Barrel and Stave Pour House 206 Main Street, Vista. You are invited to an after-hours business mixer where you can meet your chamber friends and coworkers for appetizers and a full assortment of beer and wine options from Barrel & Stave Pour House. Bring your business cards to share with the new friends you will meet. Do you have a great idea for a cool door prize? Everyone who brings a door prize is welcomed to the front for an introduction and to pull the winning ticket!

www.thevistapress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Vista, CA
Business
City
Vista, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Cards#Barrel Stave Pour House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Chamber of Commerce
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Monday sealed an agreement formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, more than 18 years after U.S. troops were sent to the country. Coupled with Biden's withdrawal of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate infrastructure talks on shaky grounds

A bipartisan Senate infrastructure group is struggling to break an entrenched stalemate over the final details of their $1.2 trillion proposal, sparking an increasingly public blame game between Democrats and Republicans. The bipartisan group had hoped to return to Washington on Monday with a final agreement in order to quickly...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.

Comments / 0

Community Policy