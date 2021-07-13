A Virtual Fundraiser to Strengthen Community Health

Vista, CA — Vista Community Clinic (VCC) serves the health and wellness needs of people of all ages, regardless of insurance status or financial ability. As a community clinic, the healthcare center relies on the help of grants, federal and state aid, and donor contributions to keeps its doors open all year long. With nine clinic locations stretching from Orange County to San Diego County and over 70,000 patients, VCC clinicians and staff work hard to keep communities healthy, educated, and taken care of.