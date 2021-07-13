Cancel
Economy

India terminates safeguards investigation into PVC imports from Japan

By Stuti Chawla
spglobal.com
 13 days ago

India has decided to terminate the bilateral safeguards investigation into import of PVC suspension grade resin from Japan following submission by domestic industry for withdrawal of the investigation, Directorate General of Trade Remedies said in a notification. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Market...

www.spglobal.com

