In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Hassan Issa, COO of Limonetik, talks about the wave of disruptive marketplaces that has emerged since the pandemic began. “Will these new disruptive experiences remain clusters or, on the contrary, become the standard of tomorrow?”