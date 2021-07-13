Cancel
I Can’t Believe I Ate the Whole Thing! – Part II

By Steve
thevistapress.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEating Championships Held by People other than Joey Chestnut. TR Robertson — There is no question that Joey Chestnut is the world champion in the most records held for food challenges held by one individual in the U.S. But, there are a number of food challenge championships held by other competitors, like Sonya Thomas and Patrick Bertoletti, that are very impressive. Part 2 of the Eating Records will continue a look at the current record holders in some of the food challenges held. Some of these food challenges are very unusual. Part 3 & 4 will wrap-up the incredible list of food challenges that have been staged around the U.S. in various locations, fairs & festivals, restaurants and other sites. You will either be hungry when you read the list, amazed when you see the length of time to consume the item or say you will never eat certain items ever again.

