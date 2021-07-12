Vince Staples Talks New Self-Titled Album, Teases Upcoming Netflix Show & Graphic Novel

The new, self-titled album from Vince Staples is so slight it barely exists. It’s about as long as a network sitcom episode once you strip out the commercials; it’s almost precisely the same length as his 2016 project Prima Donna, which was marketed as an EP. And yet the record’s name and its cover — a stark close-up of the artist’s face in faded black-and-white — suggest a major statement, or at least a notably personal one. This is both true and not; the aesthetic choices Vince makes do some of that heavy thematic lifting by implication, but also have a slightly narcotic effect. And so, despite its sometimes bracing content, the album’s near-uniform calm lulls the listener into a false sense of security — then leaves him there, declining to ambush an easy target.