Hitbox Review: Outriders – Unlimited power

All is fun and games in steampunk euchronias until we realize climate change is also part of the equation when we power entire megacities with coal. Therefore, Frostpunk, the answer to the question “what if global warming but in a steampunk reality?”. This game comes from 11 bits studios, the minds behind the critically acclaimed This War of Mine. Now, the stakes are higher and, instead of controlling a ragtag group of war survivors, you must ensure the survival of an entire society on the brink of extinction due to the coldest temperatures ever recorded by humans in a city-building simulation that stands out from the rest for all the good reasons. Frostpunk made its initial debut on PC, but now consolers can get the same experience with the three DLC expansions at the Complete Edition of the game. Is it worth it? Let’s find out.