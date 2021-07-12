Cancel
Hitbox Review: Outriders – Unlimited power

By Jake Dye
The Northern Light
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlatforms: PlayStation 5 [Played], PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X & S, Stadia, PC. Looking at “Outriders,” it’s easily mistaken for a service game like “Destiny” or “The Division.” Players choose unique classes, team up with friends and collect loot with color-coded rarity. Developers People Can Fly insist that “Outriders” is “a complete experience out of the box,” that will not be supplemented with seasons or monthly content. Eschewing the popular games as service format allows “Outriders” a refreshing sense of freedom, where weapons and abilities don’t need to be tuned or trickled out to elongate playtime. “Outriders” very quickly turns its players into overpowered superheroes, because that’s where the fun is.

#Unlimited Power#Game Feel#Hitbox Review Outriders#Xbox One#Xbox Series X S#Stadia#Cryosleep#Pyromancer#Technomancer
