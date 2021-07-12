Cancel
Sports

UAA Gymnastics team optimistic about fundraising efforts

By Jake Dye
The Northern Light
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Sep. 2020, UAA’s Board of Regents voted to eliminate gymnastics, hockey and alpine skiing unless they could raise funds to cover two years of operations. For UAA’s gymnastics team, this meant $880,000. The deadline for the first year’s expenses, $440,000, was originally set for Feb. 15, 2021, but was extended to Jun. 30. Just over two months away from the looming deadline, the gymnastics team is very optimistic about hitting the goal for this year and next, earning a chance at full reinstatement in the process.

www.thenorthernlight.org

