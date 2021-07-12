Hitbox Review: Monster Hunter Rise – A steep climb

The Monster Hunter games are exhilarating fun. There’s little out there like the deadly clash between yourself and these vicious, powerful beasts in Monster Hunter Rise. Likewise, there’s a lot of enjoyment to be found in Monster Hunter Stories 2 as you grow a bond with your own monster, using its power to defeat enemies. I won’t argue that these games aren’t a blast to play, and that they make for some great entertainment. I just feel a guilt that takes me off-guard whenever I play them. One that leaves me horrified with myself.