Hitbox Review: Monster Hunter Rise – A steep climb

By Jake Dye
The Northern Light
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “Monster Hunter” franchise has been around since 2004 and has always been known for its high barrier of entry. Developer Capcom has put considerable effort into making the franchise more accessible in recent years. There is still a massive hurdle for newcomers, in the form of countless tutorials, information screens, systems and combo lists. Players who can overcome the steep learning curve may find themselves enamored with the simple but compelling gameplay loop of “Monster Hunter Rise.”

