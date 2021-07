Apple TV+ invites viewers to get lost in "Schmigadoon!," a six-episode musical parody spread out over six episodes premiering on successive Fridays. Cecily Strong ("SNL") and Keegan-Michael Key ("Key and Peele") star as Josh and Melissa, overworked doctors who go on a "relationship-building" hike. They come upon an enchanted bridge that leads them to the town that gives this show its name. There, they meet Mayor Menlove (Alan Cumming), the local minister (Fred Armisen) and his forbidding wife (Kristin Chenoweth), the town scold.