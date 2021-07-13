Top Applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Business
More businesses are now embracing Artificial Intelligence, causing the technology to show signs of acceleration. In IBM’s 2021 Global AI Adoption Index, one-third of companies are currently using AI in some way, while 43% are exploring. Experts believe that the accelerated AI rollout can partly be attributed to the pandemic. In addition, access to an artificial intelligence development company and advances for consultation and development services, and advances in AI tools have made it more accessible for most companies.aithority.com
Comments / 0