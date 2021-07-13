This Unlikely Beauty Hack Is Genius For Making Dark Skin Glow
When it comes to beauty trends, there isn’t much I wouldn’t be willing to try and along with many other women of colour I know, fake tan in particular has piqued my interest. Tanning has always seemed to be a routine exclusive to those with fair complexions, with mousses and lotions promising a bronzed, sun-kissed glow. Lately though, I've noticed fake tan slowly but surely making its way into Black women's body care rituals.www.refinery29.com
