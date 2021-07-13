This Unlikely Beauty Hack Is Genius For Making Dark Skin Glow

It's long been known that better education for textured and natural hair is needed in the beauty industry, and now, UK hairdressers are making that a priority. Following the continued support from many prominent figures within the hair and beauty industry, including the Hair and Beauty Industry Authority (HABIA) and the British Beauty Council's extensive campaigning for a more inclusive UK hairdressing industry, it's been announced that cutting and styling Afro and textured hair will now be standard for hairdressers and hairdressing students as reported in June's National Occupational Standards (NOS) For Hairdressing guidelines. Afro and textured hair will now be included into one cutting and styling practice standard for all hair types, which comes after calls for more inclusivity.