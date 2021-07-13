Bowie County Commissioners take higher bid for jail roof repairs | $435,475 bid 22% more than Sulphur Springs competitor
NEW BOSTON, Texas — Bowie County Commissioners agreed Monday to hire a Texarkana, Texas-based construction company to repair the Bowie County Correctional Center's roof. Commissioners hired the RBT Construction firm for $435,475 to repair the jail annex's roof, which dates back to about 1993 when the county first converted the old downtown mail terminal building into the lockup.www.texarkanagazette.com
