Texarkana Police seek woman who ran over pedestrian at grocery store

TEXARKANA, Texas — Police are looking for a woman who struck another woman with her vehicle and dragged her several feet. On July 2, a driver was backing up through the Super 1 Foods parking lot in her Smart car and ran over a 70-year-old woman who was walking to her car, according to the Texarkana Texas Police Department. The woman was dragged several feet under the car before the driver puts the car in drive and drove off.