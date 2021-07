Are These The Best Esports Stocks To Buy Right Now?. Even as Big Tech is set to report earnings this week, esports stocks could be worth watching in the stock market. This would be the case as the gaming industry continues to gain momentum. For one thing, the coronavirus pandemic would be a key factor to consider here. After all, when consumers are staying home, video games offer a pandemic-proof means of entertainment. Another section of the industry would be esports, which is short for electronic sports. As the name suggests, this involves competitive gaming tournaments, which have grown in scale and popularity over the past decade. Could we be looking at another up-and-coming market in the entertainment space now?