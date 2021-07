We are in the final weeks leading up to the release of The Suicide Squad. The first screenings have happened, and so far, the responses have been pretty positive. We'll have to see how things turn out once the people outside of LA and NY get the chance to see. In the meantime, we have some new stuff to look at. Both AMC Theatres and Fandango have released new behind-the-scenes featurettes about the movie. We also have two new posters as well. We'll have to see what Warner Bros. decides to release in the lead-up to the release of the next big comic book movie.