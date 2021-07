Eighty percent of the way we treat and prevent illness is through medications. With that in mind, it is extremely important to get the medications right. There are too many lives lost and many dollars wasted because of non-optimized medication therapy. Avoidable illness and death resulting from non-optimized medication therapy cost $528.4 billion in 2016, according to a peer-reviewed research paper in the Annals of Pharmacotherapy. That represents 16 percent of the annual $3.2 trillion the U.S. spends on health care.