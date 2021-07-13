Neither remdesivir nor HCQ affect viral clearance in hospitalized patients with COVID-19
NOR-Solidarity, an independent, add-on, randomized controlled trial to the World Health Organization (WHO) Solidarity trial, found that neither remdesivir nor hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) affected viral clearance in hospitalized patients with COVID-19. The WHO Solidarity trial showed no effect of remdesivir or hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) on mortality but did not assess antiviral effects of these drugs. The findings are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.medicalxpress.com
Comments / 1