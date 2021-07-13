Neither remdesivir nor HCQ affect viral clearance in hospitalized patients with COVID-19

Dr. Rev. Marsha Spain Bell recalls the cruel absurdity that she and her husband, Cecil, were both admitted to the hospital with Covid but were not allowed to be together. They were only two doors apart, each in a large private room, yet could not visit and could only speak via telephone. She asked why they couldn’t be together—after all, “You had just been in bed with each other before you went to the hospital. It makes no sense, but they wouldn’t let me.” She was allowed to wave to him as she was being discharged and her wheelchair rolled by his room, but not to stop and visit with him.