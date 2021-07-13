City Council Electronic Public Hearing

The public hearing will be held electronically via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82088013874. To speak at public comment (audio only), call: 312-626-6799 and enter the following meeting i.d.: 820 8801 3874 (Toll free: 888- 788-0099). The public hearing will be held to consider a site plan and special use permit application from Neumann/Smith Architecture for the property at 3775 Coolidge Road to demolish the exist drive-thru lanes and building and construct a one-story, 9,936 sq. ft. headquarter branch office building with 5 new drive-thru lanes and the associated parking. The subject property is zoned B-4, Restricted Office Business District.