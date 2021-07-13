Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Lansing, MI

City Council Electronic Public Hearing

cityofeastlansing.com
 22 days ago

The public hearing will be held electronically via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82088013874. To speak at public comment (audio only), call: 312-626-6799 and enter the following meeting i.d.: 820 8801 3874 (Toll free: 888- 788-0099). The public hearing will be held to consider a site plan and special use permit application from Neumann/Smith Architecture for the property at 3775 Coolidge Road to demolish the exist drive-thru lanes and building and construct a one-story, 9,936 sq. ft. headquarter branch office building with 5 new drive-thru lanes and the associated parking. The subject property is zoned B-4, Restricted Office Business District.

www.cityofeastlansing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
East Lansing, MI
Government
City
East Lansing, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

10 of the biggest findings from the Cuomo sexual harassment probe

WASHINGTON — The New York attorney general found Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including employees in his office, and violated state and federal laws. Investigators graphically detailed numerous instances of Cuomo's alleged harassment, including accusations of sexual comments and groping. The governor forcefully denied the allegations and ignored renewed calls for his resignation after the report was released.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge temporarily blocks Texas order targeting suspected migrants

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Texas governor's executive order that directed state law enforcement to target suspected migrants, ruling that it will likely fail against a legal challenge from the Biden administration. District Judge Kathleen Cardone issued a brief two-page decision forbidding Texas officials from carrying out...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Officer killed in stabbing attack at Pentagon transit station that led to lockdown

A Pentagon police officer has died after he was attacked outside the Pentagon Metro entrance Tuesday morning, officials said. The officer, who was stabbed multiple times in the neck, fired on the assailant after the stabbing began, but it’s not clear whether officer or another one hit the assailant with gunfire, said officials familiar with the matter. The assailant was killed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy