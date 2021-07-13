Miners Kids Club relaunched by UTEP Athletics; GECU set to sponsor

UTEP Athletics has relaunched its Miners Kids Club presented by GECU, a program that allows young fans the opportunity to get involved and support the Miners. “We are excited to roll out our new-look Miners Kids Club program,” UTEP Director of Marketing Rebecca Plescia said. “Last year gave us the opportunity to take a step back and re-evaluate our youth fan club and the great experiences we can offer our Miner fans. This is a fantastic opportunity to join forces with our younger fanbase to connect with UTEP Athletics.”