Angela Lee Opens Up on the Difficulty of Being a Pro Athlete and a Mother
“Unstoppable” has to think three moves ahead now. Earlier this year, Angela Lee (10-2) became the mother of a beautiful child, Ava Marie. That’s why fans haven’t seen the 25-year old fighter competing inside the Circle for a while. Now, the One Championship atomweight queen is waiting to see how the upcoming atomweight grand prix plays out before making her return to competition. Since becoming a mother, her life has taken a 180-degree turn, as she has now to schedule around the baby’s needs. Speaking to Sherdog, the Evolve MMA representative expressed her thoughts on how tough it is balancing life as a mother and a professional fighter.www.sherdog.com
