Angela Lee Opens Up on the Difficulty of Being a Pro Athlete and a Mother

Sherdog
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Unstoppable” has to think three moves ahead now. Earlier this year, Angela Lee (10-2) became the mother of a beautiful child, Ava Marie. That’s why fans haven’t seen the 25-year old fighter competing inside the Circle for a while. Now, the One Championship atomweight queen is waiting to see how the upcoming atomweight grand prix plays out before making her return to competition. Since becoming a mother, her life has taken a 180-degree turn, as she has now to schedule around the baby’s needs. Speaking to Sherdog, the Evolve MMA representative expressed her thoughts on how tough it is balancing life as a mother and a professional fighter.

www.sherdog.com

Wrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Sends Bold Message To TJ Dillashaw

UFC Vegas 32 featured a thrilling and competitive main event matchup as TJ Dillashaw defeated Cory Sandhagen in what was a close and grueling fight. While TJ Dillashaw has been criticized prior to the fight due to a drug scandal, which he admitted to, he did get the hard-fought win by going the distance against his former partner. This big name stated that Dillashaw should be facing jail time. Credit to SportsKeeda.
UFCchatsports.com

Photo: The controversial Cory Sandhagen vs T.J. Dillashaw scorecards

Cory Sandhagen and T.J. Dillashaw fought for an entertaining 25 minutes to headline Saturday’s UFC card, with both fighters having their moments and looking pretty good in the contest. The former champion took more damage and was bloodied up after eating some big strikes, but he still ended up with a split decision win.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Cody Garbrandt slams TJ Dillashaw for comments made ahead of UFC return: “Nothing honest about this guy”

Cody Garbrandt slammed TJ Dillashaw for the comments he has made ahead of his UFC return, saying there is “nothing honest about this guy.”. Dillashaw returns to the Octagon this Saturday night in the main event of UFC Vegas 32 when he takes on former training partner Cory Sandhagen. Another former training partner of Dillashaw’s is Garbrandt, his former rival who he knocked out twice in UFC bantamweight title fights. Ahead of his return to the Octagon, Dillashaw has been making the media rounds and talking about his two-year suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, which he readily admits he used and served his time for. While a lot of fans and media have been praising Dillashaw for being open and honest about his past drug use in the sport, Garbrandt believes that there is nothing honest about what Dillashaw is saying.
Sherdog

Thanh Le Eyes Superfight with One Championship Lightweight Titleholder Christian Lee

Thanh Le anticipates that he might be back this fall. At last year’s One: Inside the Matrix event, Le (12-2, 4-0 One) became the One Championship featherweight king. Le put on a surgical performance that allowed him to stop former titleholder Martin Nguyen at 2:19 of the third stanza. Unfortunately for Le, he also broke his finger in that fight and he has been healing since. However, he looks forward to his return inside the caged circle, especially since he wants to face lightweight champion Christian Lee -- who is still ranked No. 2 at featherweight.
UFCSherdog

Former Invicta FC Champ Pam Sorenson Signs with Bellator MMA

Former Invicta Fighting Championships title holder Pam Sorenson has signed an exclusive deal with Bellator MMA. Sherdog.com confirmed the signing with a promotion official following an initial report from MMAFighting.com. A date for Sorenson’s promotional debut was not revealed. Sorenson herself recently revealed via Instagram that she had vacated her...
Sherdog

Adrian Yanez Confident He Will Put Randy Costa to Sleep in Round 2

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. The 27-year old trusts the power in his hands. After earning himself an Ultimate Fighting Championship contract...
Sherdog

Bellator 262 Weigh-in Results: Championship Tilt Set as All Fighters on Target

A few Bellator MMA fighters may have needed the full additional hour, but every competitor for this Friday’s card made weight. After three weeks away, Bellator is back with Bellator 262 inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., with a flyweight title fight and a high-stakes heavyweight scrap on tap. The event will be capped off by Juliana Velasquez’ first defense of her 125-pound throne, when she takes on kickboxing convert Denise Kielholtz (6-2) at night’s end. All 10 fights on the card are official, as every fighter made weight, even though two prelim fighters needed an extra hour to hit their marks.
Sherdog

Stat of the Week

The Bellator MMA Flyweight Title: A Visual History By: Ben Duffy Quietly, Bellator MMA’s second flyweight champion is finally ready to defend her new title. The UFC Lightweight Title: A Visual History By: Ben Duffy With everything at stake in the UFC 264 main event, it’s almost possible to forget that it’s a likely lightweight title eliminator, as well.
mymmanews.com

Levels Fight League II (Jason Wilnis vs Erhan Okuroğlu) live results

Levels Fight League II goes down on Sunday, July 25th at 1:00 PM eastern time. The mixed martial arts card emanates from Behind Closed Doors in Amsterdam, Noord-Holland, The Netherlands, and broadcasts on FITE TV. This event amalgamates both amateur and professional bouts alike. Topping the marquee is quite the...
Sherdog

15-Time Octagon Veteran Omari Akhmedov Released After UFC 264 Defeat

Veteran middleweight Omari Akhmedov is no longer on the Ultimate Fighting Championship roster. Akhmedov and the Las Vegas-based promotion have parted ways following a split-decision loss to Brad Tavares at UFC 264 this past Saturday. Sherdog.com contributor Tom Feely initially reported via Twitter that Akhmedov was listed as a “former fighter” on UFC.com, and MMAFighting.com later confirmed his exit.
mymmanews.com

Victoria Lee on sophomore MMA fight at ONE: Battleground

Victoria Lee tests skills with Wang Luping on July 30th at ONE: Battleground. This ONE Championship atomweight contest goes down inside Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday. The Prodigy looks to go 2-0 as a pro and excerpts from my recent conversation with Victoria Lee can be found below. Victoria Lee.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Cory Sandhagen reacts following split decision loss to TJ Dillashaw at UFC Vegas 32

Cory Sandhagen has reacted following tonight’s tough split decision setback to former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw at UFC Vegas 32. Sandhagen (14-3 MMA) had entered tonight’s event headliner with hopes of extending his current win streak to three in a row. The perennial division contender had most previously competed back in February, where he scored a nasty first round knockout victory over Frankie Edgar.
Combat SportsSherdog

The Bellator MMA Flyweight Title: A Visual History

Quietly, Bellator MMA’s second flyweight champion is finally ready to defend her new title. In the main event of Bellator 262 on Friday in Uncasville, Conn., Juliana Velasquez will defend the 125-pound strap against the surging Denise Kielholtz. The title fight arrives to considerably less fanfare than those of Velasquez’s predecessor, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, one of the promotion’s most recognizable faces and the signature star around which it built several cards in Hawaii.
Combat SportsMMAmania.com

Video: Watch Logan Paul plead for mercy during Floyd Mayweather fight

On June 6, 2021, the latest Paul-related boxing freak show fight went down featuring older brother Logan Paul against boxing great Floyd Mayweather. And while many people probably tuned in specifically to see a Paul brother get knocked out, we all left disappointed because Logan went the full eight exhibition rounds against Floyd.

