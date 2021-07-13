Severe Weather Statement issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 23:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. If on or near Lake Mead, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Mohave A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM PDT/1130 PM MST/ FOR WEST CENTRAL MOHAVE AND NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTIES At 1119 PM PDT/1119 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located over Calville Bay and the Boudler Basin of Lake Mead, moving southeast at 25 mph. Gusts up to 59 mph have been observed in the Las Vegas Valley. Gusts up to 70 mph and quarter size hail are still likely over Lake Mead. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Henderson, North Las Vegas, Boulder City, Anthem, The Strip, Nellis AFB, Downtown Las Vegas, East Las Vegas, Sam Boyd Stadium, The Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Bay, Southern Highlands, Lake Las Vegas, Overton, Green Valley, Paradise, Enterprise, Moapa Valley and Echo Bay. This includes Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 60 and 70. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH