Teaching reading: Thank God for Mississippi’s approach

Frustration with children failing to become proficient readers and the approaches taken by schools and teachers tasked with instructing them is nothing new. In “The Bishop’s Boys,” author Tom Crouch discusses how “incensed” Milton Wright — father of aviation pioneers, Wilbur and Orville — became in 1916 “about techniques employed at the Dayton elementary school: ‘My youngest grandson was turned over to me after a teacher had taught him to guess at words. It was a hard job to break him from guessing.” (Emphases belong to the author.)