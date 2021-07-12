Roadmap released for Java in Visual Studio Code up through December 2021
Microsoft is providing insights into what it has planned for Java in Visual Studio Code through the end of 2021. One area of focus will be on improving the fundamental development experience, which includes investing in better code completion and navigation, package import, compiling, debugging, and testing. The company is also planning to improve how Visual Studio Code handles projects of large scale and complicated structures.sdtimes.com
