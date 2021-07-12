Roadmap released for Java in Visual Studio Code up through December 2021

In Visual Studio 2022 Preview 2, we have introduced a new designer for Web Forms projects that is powered by Web Live Preview. In this post we will go over how you can use the new Web Forms designer as well as other features provided by Web Live Preview. Since this is the first preview of the Web Forms designer, there are a lot of features which haven’t been implemented, but we will continue to improve the experience and add features as quickly as we can. We would love if you could try out the new experience with your existing projects and let us know how things are going.