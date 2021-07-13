Cancel
Glasgow, KY

Judge Hale presents concept on how to build judicial center and downtown park

By Henry Royse
wcluradio.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new twist has evolved in the quest to get the downtown park project underway. Last night’s Glasgow city council meeting agenda contained an ordinance that would allow advertising of design and build proposals to be distributed to potential contracting firms. However, also on the agenda was a request to speak from County Judge Executive Michael Hale. He was speaking in the capacity of Chairman of the Judiciary Committee which works with the Administrative Office of the Courts in providing for the county judiciary facilities. Hale acknowledged that the 2020 legislature authorized the construction of a new courthouse in Barren County. That committee is making progress toward building the courthouse, having secured Baird Financial to issue the bonds, Alliance Corporation as Construction manager and Silling Architect firm. Judge Hale told the council he was presenting a “Concept” on how two things the community needed could happen.

