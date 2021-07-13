Rolling Stone Lists Tosha Hill
MUSCLE SHOALS – Each week Rolling Stone Country selects some of the best new music releases from country and Americana artists. Last week the digital magazine featured Shoals singer-songwriter Tosha Hill and the title track from her debut EP “Forty Miles.” Authors of the article, Jon Freeman and Joseph Hudak, referred to the Shoals Soul-inspired tune as one of those in the grand tradition of some great weary road songs and “a promising entry that makes Hill a young performer worth watching.”www.courierjournal.net
