Happening This Week
JULY IS NATIONAL PARKS AND RECREATION MONTH. Come celebrate with the Florence Parks and Recreation Department, The Club/Florence Senior LUAU style, Family friendly event, Saturday, July 17, 5-7 pm. Live music, The Browns will be @ The Club, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence, AL 35630. Prizes for Best Costumes, 2 Couples, 2 Male, 2 Female, 2 Boys, 2 Girls. Light individually wrapped snacks and bottled water. For more information, contact fdavis@florenceal.org, FB: Florence Senior Center/The Club, 256-760-6420.www.courierjournal.net
Comments / 0