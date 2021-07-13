Business news in brief

BA has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.43.