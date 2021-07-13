Homan is a Winner for Life

The Southwestern Trojans, who finished 5-1 and were a Section VI Class C finalist, recently held their end-of-season banquet. Award winners for the 2021 spring season were: Drew Wigren, The Joe Rushin Award for Outstanding Student Athlete; Gavin Dewey, The J.C. Matteson/Tom Calzone Midget Football Award; Garrett Swan, Pete Conley Defensive MVP Award; Nate Johnson, The Cole Snyder Team MVP Award; Ashton Mathews, The Most Improved Award; Aidan Melquist, The Coaches Award; Aidan Kennedy, The Dustin Bowser Offensive MVP Award; and Zishan Munir, The Aaron Swanson-Red & Blue Award. Seniors and coaches in attendance, from left, were: assistant coach Casey Williams, Swan, Munir, Wigren, Vance Alvarez-Fleurima, head coach Jake Burkholder, Dewey, assistant coach Matt Lodestro and assistant coach Mark Arnold.
