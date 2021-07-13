Homan is a Winner for Life

A look at the winners and losers from this weekend’s action at Atlanta Motor Speedway…. Kurt Busch – After rising into playoff position in recent weeks, Kurt Busch is locked into the playoff field with his win Sunday. But will his win also help lock him into a new ride for 2022? He was already talking to owner Justin Marks about joining Trackhouse before it purchased Chip Ganassi Racing, where Busch has been since 2019. “I don’t know where I’m going, but I just love racing cars and I want to race that Next-Gen car,” he said after Sunday’s race. “That’s why I’m trying to stick around.”