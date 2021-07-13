Soap Opera Preview

Our Jaymes Vaughan caught up with Soap Opera Digest's editorial director Stephanie Sloane to get the latest soap opera news. Soap opera plots are constantly twisting and turning and the characters' lives are always changing unexpectedly. On General Hospital, Steve Burton's character, Jason, is no exception. From breakups, to hookups, to engagements, Burton's character has been through it all. Sloane said that Burton "totally understands why fans are upset about the twists [because] he's been invested in shows before and their outcomes." Now, the fans of General Hospital are very dedicated, and sometimes, it proves difficult to distinguish fiction from reality. According to Sloane, "it bothers [Burton] when they start attacking his costars personally. Ultimately, he says, they're doing their job and doing their best to bring to life the story that's written." Catch General Hospital weekdays on ABC.