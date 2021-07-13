Soap Opera Preview
Eric was shocked and angered by Quinn and Carter's betrayal. Hope raced against the clock to free Liam. Eric made a stunning and unexpected demand of Carter. Liam learned that Thomas was his hero, and he and Hope had a joyful reunion. Bill and Justin blew up over Justin's attempt at a hostile takeover of Spencer Publications. Carter told Quinn about the conditions Eric set forth for him. Wait to See: Justin approaches Ridge with an offer of alliance. Carter and Quinn's mutual lust for each other is palpable. Bill attempts to process Justin's duplicity and disloyalty.www.courierjournal.net
