Watch Zachary Levi’s Spot-On Impersonation of Kurt Warner

Jaume Collet-Serra it is a priori, a not so well known director like others of the Spanish culture. And yet he is the one that has led the most international productions, shooting with artists of the stature of Liam Neeson, Black Lively, Ed Harris, Vera Farmiga, Emily Blunt and now, for the second time, thanks to Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson. In an interview para Variety, Collet-Serra He talked about the DC antihero and the difference it makes to see Johnson in such a light-filled role, such as his Frank Wolff of Jungle Cruise and one of the few characters that has stood up to Superman. It seems that the director He is determined to change that personable and likeable aspect that all Johnson’s characters have.