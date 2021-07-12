Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Watch Zachary Levi’s Spot-On Impersonation of Kurt Warner

Extra
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Zachary Levi at the ESPYs, where he gave his best impersonation of football legend Kurt Warner. Levi is playing Kurt is the new biopic “American Underdog.”. Levi was joined at the red carpet by Kurt, who joked, “I know the movie is shot, but we...

extratv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zachary Levi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

NFL great Kurt Warner brings five ‘wish’ families to Give Kids The World

Kurt Warner, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Award, First Things First Foundation. How is NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner spending his summer vacation? This week, he’s at Kissimmee’s Give Kids The World Village, where he has arranged for five critically ill children and their families to enjoy a whimsical weeklong trip of a lifetime.
NFLchatsports.com

LA Rams: Kurt Warner’s Study Ball talks Rams repeating as top defense

(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) Sitting down to get a defensive breakdown of an NFL defense by HOF quarterback Kurt Warner is always a ripe time to sit down, listen intently, and take copious notes. But when that same Kurt Warner is breaking down the LA Rams defense, now we’re talking about investing in an auto transcription service. Warner is one of the brightest analysts out there, and he measures his words to have real meaning.
MoviesComicBook

Black Adam Producer Reveals Movie Status After Dwayne Johnson Wraps Filming

With The Suicide Squad a few weeks from hitting theaters and a number of other films in the pipeline, the next year will be a good time to be a fan of DC Comics movies. Among the blockbusters in the near future is Black Adam, the long-awaited debut of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's take on the titular antihero. With Johnson confirming in a recent social media post that he's wrapped production on the film, fans have been curious for any kind of update — and according to executive producer Dany Garcia, the film isn't entirely done shooting yet. As she recently revealed to Variety during the red carpet premiere of Jungle Cruise, there are still a few more weeks of filming, and there will be "a lot of really good things" coming out of that.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Is Black Adam the dirty Harry of superheroes?

Jaume Collet-Serra it is a priori, a not so well known director like others of the Spanish culture. And yet he is the one that has led the most international productions, shooting with artists of the stature of Liam Neeson, Black Lively, Ed Harris, Vera Farmiga, Emily Blunt and now, for the second time, thanks to Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson. In an interview para Variety, Collet-Serra He talked about the DC antihero and the difference it makes to see Johnson in such a light-filled role, such as his Frank Wolff of Jungle Cruise and one of the few characters that has stood up to Superman. It seems that the director He is determined to change that personable and likeable aspect that all Johnson’s characters have.
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Matt Damon Roots For Tom Brady, Not the Patriots

Most reasonable New England sports fans hold nothing against Tom Brady. Quite the opposite, in fact. Him leaving the Patriots was not met with the same vitriol that, say, LeBron James leaving Cleveland for the first time was. Brady gave two decades of unprecedented success and six championships to the region before deciding it was time for a change and few begrudge him for that. He is still a god in the greater Boston area and that will never change.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Jai Courtney Joins Chris Pratt in Amazon Thriller Series 'Terminal List'

The series follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dwayne Johnson quiere a Emily Blunt en Black Adam

The actor has gotten Blunt to confess why he hasn’t made a superhero movie… yet. With the premiere of Jungle Cruise Around the corner, Collider’s Interview Host Steven Weintrub was reunited with his leads. Emily Blunt has rejected numerous comic book movies over the years. His co-star and partner Jungle...

Comments / 0

Community Policy