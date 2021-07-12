Richard E. Grant on alligator whispering and his pitch for a Loki spin-off show
Warning: This post contains spoilers for Loki episode 5. The penultimate episode of Loki introduced several new variations on its titular mischief-maker — including Jack Veal's Kid Loki, Deobia Oparei's Boastful Loki, and Tom Hiddleston's ill-fated President Loki. But of all these new faces, perhaps the most memorable was Richard E. Grant's aptly-named Classic Loki — an older, world-weary version of the Asgardian god we know and love.ew.com
