Assault On A Deputy– Unincorporated El Cajon

A man is facing numerous drug and weapons charges after firing a shotgun in the direction of Sheriff's Deputies in the East County. It happened on Sunday, July 11 just before 6:30 a.m. near Valle De Paz Road in an unincorporated area of El Cajon. Deputies from the Alpine Sheriff's Substation were responding to calls of a man acting erratically and holding a rifle. After setting up a perimeter around an area where the man was last seen, a shotgun blast was fired in the deputies' direction. The shotgun slug hit a nearby home. No deputies or citizens were hurt.