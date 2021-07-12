Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Cajon, CA

Assault On A Deputy– Unincorporated El Cajon

sdsheriff.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man is facing numerous drug and weapons charges after firing a shotgun in the direction of Sheriff's Deputies in the East County. It happened on Sunday, July 11 just before 6:30 a.m. near Valle De Paz Road in an unincorporated area of El Cajon. Deputies from the Alpine Sheriff's Substation were responding to calls of a man acting erratically and holding a rifle. After setting up a perimeter around an area where the man was last seen, a shotgun blast was fired in the deputies' direction. The shotgun slug hit a nearby home. No deputies or citizens were hurt.

www.sdsheriff.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Cajon, CA
El Cajon, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Plants#Unincorporated#Methamphetamine#Sheriff#Media Contact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DOJ declines to back Mo Brooks's defense against Swalwell's riot lawsuit

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday declined to back a Republican lawmaker's legal defense against a lawsuit accusing him of helping to foment the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. DOJ lawyers said in a court filing that they were declining to certify Rep. Mo Brooks 's (R-Ala.) claim that he was acting within the scope of his official duties as a member of Congress when he delivered a speech to Trump supporters at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy