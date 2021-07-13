Global Freight Transportation Management Market Top Manufacturers: 3GTMS(US), Accellos(US), Advanced Distribution Solutions Inc(US), Amber Road(India), ALK Technologies(US) etc.

Electroactive Polymers are the polymers which are able to exhibit a change in their shape or size whenever came in contact with an electric field. They are highly versatile in nature and are mostly applied in electronic applications and automotive industries were they are used in the form of actuators and sensors. These polymers are light weighted, inexpensive, easy in manufacturing and are cost-effective than semiconductors and metal materials. Electroactive polymers market is growing by increasing its wide usage in areas such as medical devices, high-strain sensors, and biomimetics. Growing demand for automobiles will certainly upsurge the demand for electroactive polymers.