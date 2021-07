There are new signs of hope for the beleaguered Spring Hill Mall site in West Dundee and Carpentersville. A week after the 150-acre location was sold to an investment group -- and the same week Barnes & Noble announced it's relocating its Spring Hill Mall location to the Algonquin Commons Shopping Center in October -- Carpentersville and West Dundee officials have agreed to end their respective tax increment financing districts at the mall and create new TIF districts to spur development.