The Cost for All Projects?

At the May 14, 2013 Florence City Council meeting, an item on the Regular Agenda was a “Resolutions establishing proposed capital projects and established costs to be funded by the City’s proposed General Obligation Warrant Series 2013 sponsored by President Jordan.” Since under the Regular Agenda, there were discussions among the council members. Several citizens spoke, some for and some against this resolution. Those against were concerned with the cost, interest on the loan, and with the millions included for UNA. The principal was $19,340,000. Interest that would be due on the principal - $8,639,208 - was not shown.